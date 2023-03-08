Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.13% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,126,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 8.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:AMN opened at $88.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMN shares. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.