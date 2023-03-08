Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 143,518 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,518 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.02% of Nkarta worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nkarta by 33.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 842,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 69.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nkarta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Nkarta Stock Down 0.2 %

Nkarta Company Profile

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.