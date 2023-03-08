Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,144 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 24.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after purchasing an additional 202,422 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 387,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 36,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 121,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other news, Director J Thomas Presby acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,965.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $1,253,495.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 901,835 shares in the company, valued at $47,517,686.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J Thomas Presby acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,965.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,272 shares of company stock worth $6,798,617. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEG opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

