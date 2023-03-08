Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 35,693 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,693 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,913.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,913.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $228.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.91. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

