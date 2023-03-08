Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 51,113 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,113 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at about $41,496,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,246,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after purchasing an additional 338,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after purchasing an additional 283,031 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after buying an additional 183,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $632.62.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.31. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

