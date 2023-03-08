Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Hits $0.0054

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $421.27 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lumi Credits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.42 or 0.00426603 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,382.21 or 0.28835532 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lumi Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lumi Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.