Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0993 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Lundin Gold Trading Down 2.6 %

LUGDF stock opened at C$10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.67. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.07 and a 1 year high of C$11.99.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUGDF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lundin Gold from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.