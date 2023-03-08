Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.09

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 525604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYEL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 216.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after buying an additional 6,635,614 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,991,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after buying an additional 5,810,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after buying an additional 2,783,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 397.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 840,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

