Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Sold by Third Avenue Management LLC

Third Avenue Management LLC trimmed its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 17.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 58.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGE stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,475. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $84.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSGE shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

