Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 18,401 shares.The stock last traded at $13.92 and had previously closed at $14.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $702.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

About Magic Software Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 31,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.