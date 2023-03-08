Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 18,401 shares.The stock last traded at $13.92 and had previously closed at $14.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $702.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises
About Magic Software Enterprises
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.