MagnetGold (MTG) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,227.42

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001736 BTC on exchanges. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $104.86 million and $2,227.42 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

