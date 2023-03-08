Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Cap Hits $38.22 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $38.22 million and approximately $31,589.88 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001221 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $56,081.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

