Manifold Finance (FOLD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $503,244.50

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for $16.18 or 0.00072890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $503,244.50 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Manifold Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00426960 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.44 or 0.28858917 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manifold Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manifold Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.