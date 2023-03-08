Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 30th

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Mannatech has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $16.93. 406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $31.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $68,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

