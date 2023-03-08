MAP Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.09 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $76.09 million and $506,181.54 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc.

DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.”

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

