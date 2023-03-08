MARBLEX (MBX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.50 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded 10% lower against the dollar. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $50.42 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00006307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00427232 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,377.14 or 0.28878039 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.38963662 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,706,692.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

