Mark Edward Doerr Sells 72,785 Shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) Stock

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) CEO Mark Edward Doerr sold 72,785 shares of MedAvail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $22,563.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,497.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mark Edward Doerr also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 3rd, Mark Edward Doerr sold 20,773 shares of MedAvail stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $6,855.09.
MedAvail Price Performance
Shares of MDVL stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. MedAvail Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $3.56.
Institutional Trading of MedAvail
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of MedAvail from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th.
MedAvail Company Profile
MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solution. It operates through the Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology segments. The Retail Pharmacy Services segment comprises the MedAvail Pharmacy Inc and does business under the trade name SpotRx Pharmacy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MedAvail (MDVL)
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.