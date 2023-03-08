Mark Edward Doerr Sells 72,785 Shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) Stock

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) CEO Mark Edward Doerr sold 72,785 shares of MedAvail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $22,563.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,497.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Edward Doerr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Mark Edward Doerr sold 20,773 shares of MedAvail stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $6,855.09.

MedAvail Price Performance

Shares of MDVL stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. MedAvail Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $3.56.

Institutional Trading of MedAvail

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,572,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MedAvail by 148.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 134,315 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of MedAvail from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solution. It operates through the Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology segments. The Retail Pharmacy Services segment comprises the MedAvail Pharmacy Inc and does business under the trade name SpotRx Pharmacy.

