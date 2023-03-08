Markforged’s (MKFG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $1.70 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MKFG. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Markforged to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of MKFG stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. Markforged has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Markforged in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Markforged by 554.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Markforged by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Markforged by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

