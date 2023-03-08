Markforged’s (MKFG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $1.70 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MKFG. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Markforged to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Shares of MKFG stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. Markforged has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.39.
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
