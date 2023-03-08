MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Shares Gap Down to $9.55

Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $8.59. MasterBrand shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 436,262 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBC. Zelman & Associates began coverage on MasterBrand in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
MasterBrand Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97.
Institutional Trading of MasterBrand
About MasterBrand
MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MasterBrand (MBC)
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.