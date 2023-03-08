MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Shares Gap Down to $9.55

Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $8.59. MasterBrand shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 436,262 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBC. Zelman & Associates began coverage on MasterBrand in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

MasterBrand Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97.

Institutional Trading of MasterBrand

About MasterBrand

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth about $1,339,000.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

