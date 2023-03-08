Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAXN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,611,000 after purchasing an additional 87,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after buying an additional 249,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after buying an additional 102,874 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 758,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 81,347 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 140,745 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAXN traded up $8.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.00. 11,417,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.38. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

