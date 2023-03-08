Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPFGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Megaport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

OTCMKTS MGPPF opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Megaport has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

