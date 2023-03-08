Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Megaport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Megaport Price Performance
OTCMKTS MGPPF opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Megaport has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88.
Megaport Company Profile
Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Megaport (MGPPF)
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.