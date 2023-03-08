Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) Shares Up 8.1%

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) shot up 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.90. 3,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 47,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Trading Up 12.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.