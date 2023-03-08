Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Atlantic Securities from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $111.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Stories

