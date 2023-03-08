Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($4.20) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Merus’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

MRUS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Merus from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Merus Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRUS opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $892.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.75. Merus has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 315.48%.

Institutional Trading of Merus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Merus by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 101,482 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Merus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 316,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Merus by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Merus by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

