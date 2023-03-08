Metahero (HERO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.14 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $23.14 million and approximately $712,897.62 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.35 or 0.01336490 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00012814 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00031914 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.94 or 0.01684399 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

