Metawar Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.53 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Metawar has a market capitalization of $119.28 million and $15.53 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metawar has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00056863 USD and is down -27.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $26.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

