MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $494,197.66 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,126 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $494,197.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,283,818 shares in the company, valued at $220,182,893.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 2,016 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $199,987.20.

On Monday, February 27th, Karen Seaberg sold 5,217 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $523,056.42.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 2,100 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $205,233.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $361,865.00.

NASDAQ:MGPI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.25. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.35 and a 1 year high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

