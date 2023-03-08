Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,325,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 526,646 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Micron Technology worth $417,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Insider Activity

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

