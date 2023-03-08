Midas (MIDAS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $713.21

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, Midas has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Midas token can now be bought for $1.43 or 0.00006455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $713.21 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00427609 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,375.34 or 0.28903531 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Midas Token Profile

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.42628988 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

