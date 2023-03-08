Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.20 Per Share

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Mineral Resources’s previous interim dividend of $1.00.

Mineral Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services and Processing, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

