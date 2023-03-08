Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives $43.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.65.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MBLY shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.