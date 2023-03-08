MOBOX Price Tops $0.49 on Major Exchanges (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $89.77 million and $9.54 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002226 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MOBOX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00426912 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,371.37 or 0.28856420 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,520,854 tokens. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

Buying and Selling MOBOX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MOBOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOBOX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.