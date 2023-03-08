Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Lowered by Theleme Partners LLP

Theleme Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,004,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for about 34.6% of Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Theleme Partners LLP owned about 1.56% of Moderna worth $710,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.86.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna Price Performance

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,005,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 475,776 shares of company stock valued at $85,019,245. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.69. The company had a trading volume of 438,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,864. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.33. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.