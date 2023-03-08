Molson Coors Beverage Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 16,764 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,103% compared to the average daily volume of 1,393 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,514,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.