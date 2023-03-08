Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,020,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,900 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 0.6% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.29% of Mondelez International worth $220,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

MDLZ traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 830,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,038. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

