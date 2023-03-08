Moonriver (MOVR) Market Capitalization Tops $55.91 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $55.91 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for approximately $8.41 or 0.00038212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonriver alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.76 or 0.00425796 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,337.93 or 0.28783407 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,700,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,644,419 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.