Morpheus.Network Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Morpheus.Network token can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00007485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $76.72 million and approximately $559,576.01 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Morpheus.Network Token Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is news.morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network.

Morpheus.Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.72842104 USD and is down -6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $505,910.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

