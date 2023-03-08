Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at SVB Securities from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Morphic Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14. Morphic has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Morphic news, President Bruce Rogers sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $54,460.14. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 116,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,960.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Morphic news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $38,226.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Bruce Rogers sold 1,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $54,460.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 116,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,892 shares of company stock worth $703,892. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Morphic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 5.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

