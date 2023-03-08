Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading 1.8% Higher

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 127,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 131,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$113.89 million, a PE ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Insider Activity at Mountain Province Diamonds

In other news, Senior Officer Reid Mackie sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$21,000. 35.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.