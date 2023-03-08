Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE:MWA opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,645,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,817,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,225,000 after acquiring an additional 134,558 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after purchasing an additional 159,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 690,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

