Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) CFO Sells $36,585.18 in Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) CFO Jonathan New sold 159,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $36,585.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 9.4 %

MULN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 245,781,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,732,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MULN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mullen Automotive by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,285,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 18,411,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,602,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,754,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,107 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,430,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 967,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Inc is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.

