Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Down 1.6 %

NNOX opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $354.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.90. Nano-X Imaging has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNOX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 279,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after buying an additional 78,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 404,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter valued at about $3,265,000. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Nano-X Imaging

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

(Get Rating)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.