Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Position Increased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 199.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806,315 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Nasdaq by 200.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 208.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,635,000 after buying an additional 17,020,720 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 199.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after buying an additional 4,050,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,150,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.20. 350,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,297. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average is $61.08. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $839,614. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

