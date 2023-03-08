Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Head-To-Head Survey

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nathan’s Famous 14.45% -37.19% 22.59% First Watch Restaurant Group 0.39% 0.53% 0.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.0% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nathan’s Famous $114.88 million 2.73 $13.60 million $4.51 17.02 First Watch Restaurant Group $601.19 million 1.56 -$2.11 million $0.05 316.86

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and First Watch Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nathan’s Famous has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Watch Restaurant Group. Nathan’s Famous is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nathan’s Famous and First Watch Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $20.63, suggesting a potential upside of 30.21%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Nathan’s Famous.

Risk and Volatility

Nathan’s Famous has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats Nathan’s Famous on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nathan’s Famous

(Get Rating)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate. The Branded Product Program segment markets and sells hot dog products. The Product Licensing segment is composed of royalties from licensing a variety of Nathan’s Famous products such as hotdogs, sausage and corned beef products, frozen French fries, and additional products through retail grocery channels and club stores. The Restaurant Operations segment deals with the sale of products at company-owned restaurants and fees and royalties from franchised restaurants. The Corporate segment includes administrative expenses such as executive management, finance, information technology, legal, insurance, corporate office costs, corporate incentive compensation, and compliance costs. The company was founded by Nathan Handwerker in 1916 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.