National Bankshares Trims VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Target Price to C$10.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FORA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$24.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of VerticalScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

VerticalScope Stock Performance

TSE FORA remained flat at C$7.20 on Wednesday. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,204. The stock has a market capitalization of C$132.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.78. VerticalScope has a twelve month low of C$4.01 and a twelve month high of C$22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About VerticalScope

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

