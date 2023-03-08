Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
NAVB opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.52.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
See Also
