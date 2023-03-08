Navios Maritime (NM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th.

NYSE:NM opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 83.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 412,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $328,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 155.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 68,324 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $109,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Navios Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

