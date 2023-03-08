NEAR Protocol Price Tops $2.00 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00008987 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $87.22 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00072829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00053002 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023901 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000971 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

