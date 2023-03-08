Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 264.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $332.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

About Autolus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,426,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,782,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after buying an additional 2,495,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 8,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 5,260,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.