Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHWY. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Chewy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chewy to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.20.

Chewy Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CHWY opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of -821.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45.

Insider Activity

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $795,917.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $795,917.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $3,316,952.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,258,315.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $11,354,402. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 24.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

